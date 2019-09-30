CHEAT SHEET
Schiff Says He Could Subpoena Giuliani for Documents This Week
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on 60 Minutes on Sunday night that he plans to subpoena Rudy Giuliani for documents tied to President Trump’s Ukraine call as early as this week. “We’re going to need evidence from Rudy Giuliani,” Schiff told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley. “And it’s our intention as soon as first thing next week to subpoena him for documents. And there may very well come a time where we want to hear from him directly.” The move marks a change from a statement the chairman made earlier in the day on NBC’s Meet the Press, when he told host Chuck Todd that he did not not want to “commit” himself to subpoenaing Giuliani to appear before his committee.
Giuliani, along with Trump, allegedly asked the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter over baseless claims that the former vice president’s son was involved in illegal activity while on the board of a Ukrainian energy company that was under investigation before he came onboard. The president’s personal attorney has continued to push his theory on various cable news shows, despite there being no evidence showing that Hunter Biden did anything illegal while on the company’s board. The Daily Beast has learned that Giuliani’s mission led the Biden presidential campaign on Sunday to directly request that top news channels stop booking Giuliani for interviews.