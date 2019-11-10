NAH
Adam Schiff to GOP: Whistleblower Testimony is ‘Redundant and Unnecessary’
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff responded to the witness wish list Republicans put forth outlining who they want to testify in open hearings in the impeachment proceedings by saying he would “give due consideration to witnesses within the scope of the impeachment inquiry.” In a letter to California Rep. Devin Nunes obtained by CNN, the top Democrat said the whistleblower would most certainly not make the cut. Calling the testimony from the whistleblower “redundant and unnecessary,” Schiff referred to an “ever-growing body of evidence–from witnesses and documents, including the President’s own words in his July 25 call record” as reason the whistleblower did not need to be appear. “In light of the President’s threats, the individual’s appearance before us would only place their personal safety at grave risk,” Schiff added.