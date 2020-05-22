Schiff Wants Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts Released
After the outgoing acting director of national intelligence declassified misleading “unmasking” requests to portray the Obama administration railroading ex-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, the chairman of the House intelligence committee called for another disclosure. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for “any intelligence report or transcript” of Flynn’s fateful calls with then-Russian Amb. Sergei Kislyak, about which Flynn lied to the FBI, including intelligence reports that prompted the unmasking requests. Schiff called acting Director Richard Grenell’s unmasking disclosure “a transparent political act... to insinuate wrongdoing by officials who acted appropriately in requesting the identity of masked U.S. persons to better understand foreign intelligence reports.”