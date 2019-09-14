CHEAT SHEET
Add Some Cole Haan to Your Closet During this Up to 50% Off Sale at Nordstrom Rack
Good quality and high style combine when it comes to Cole Haan shoes. If you’re been thinking about adding a pair to your closet but weren’t ready to commit, might we offer some guidance? Right now, Cole Haan shoes are up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack. That includes heels, boots, flats, and more. Need more convincing? The sleek Marianna Bootie was made for everything. It’s the boot you’ll wear with every dress, skirt, or pair of jeans this fall. Grab it in supple black leather or cool grey suede for $130. Or get a bit more extreme and ready-for-the-weather with the ZeroGrand Waterproof Hiker Boot for $110. It’s sneaker-inspired to still stay casual during the day, but fleece-lined and waterproof to get you through even the coldest of winter days. Then, bring it back down with the Daina Leather d'Orsay Pump, on sale for $110. These are everyday pumps that will elevate any outfit, but won’t make your feet ache at the end of the day. The 2.25” heel is the perfect height to give you a leg up. Whatever you choose from this Cole Haan event, you’re getting a shoe that will last you season after season. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
