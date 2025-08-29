Our Managing Editor of Commerce—Mia Maguire—Returns With Five New Must-Haves

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,’ a series that picks the brain of our Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth the purchase. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, “obsessed with”) this month.

UV MVP

“By now, we all know we should be wearing sunscreen daily—yes, even when it’s cloudy. Sadly, finding a quality sunscreen that works with your skin type, tone, and lifestyle is notoriously tricky. And if you’re trying to protect often-neglected spots like your lips, it’s even trickier.“

“I struggled to find a lip-friendly sunscreen that didn’t taste like pure chemicals for over a year, until I tried Pixi’s newly launched On the Glow Shield SPF 50. This moisture stick is a multitasking skincare-SPF hybrid that makes daily (and frequent) reapplication feel less like a chore. Housed in a sleek, travel-friendly stick, this formula is mess-free, TSA-approved, and ridiculously easy to swipe on without ruining your makeup or restarting your entire skincare routine.”

On-the-Glow SHIELD SPF 50 “Like the rest of Pixi’s cult-favorite On the Glow collection, this formula is skincare-forward, packed with complexion-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate and lock in moisture. The balm-like texture glides on seamlessly and imparts a natural, dewy glow—not a greasy finish or chalky white cast. Even when I’ve already applied a base SPF, I’ll tap a bit onto my cheekbones, lips, and brow bones for a soft, hydrated highlight that mimics a healthy, post-jog glow.” Buy At Pixi Beauty Free Returns

The 4-in-1 Wonder

“This damage-reducing, four-in-one tool replaces your straightener, round brush, hair dryer, and curling wand—in one sleek device. According to Shark, it’s the first multi-styling system to harness both hot ceramic plates and air straightening, and while I had my doubts about its ability to keep its many promises, let’s just say I stand corrected. The best part? It’s so easy to use. Some multi-stylers are borderline impossible to figure out despite hours of YouTube how-tos, but this one was beyond user-friendly, even with me totally ignoring the instruction manual as per usual.”

“It dries and styles damp hair in under 15 minutes—which is exactly how much time I’m willing to spend on my hair on any given Tuesday (the air flow power is strong—I can get from pretty damp to dry in under ten minutes). Even if I had the skills and extra time to give myself a 30-minute at-home blowout, I simply wouldn’t. Thanks to the Glam Styler, I don’t have to.”

Shark Glam™ Hot Tool Air Styling & Drying System “I also love that I can use it on both damp and dry hair without it worsening my bleach-induced breakage. My hair looks shiny, healthy, and bouncy like I just returned from Dry Bar—even if I skipped the proper heat styling products (oops). If you love Shark’s flagship FlexStyle tool but want an option for straightening too, the Glam Styler is your perfect upgrade.” Buy At Shark Beauty Free Returns | Free Shipping

Haul Hero

“This might not be the sexiest product of all time, but when I say Hulken’s Rolling Tote Bag has changed my life, I’m not exaggerating. As a professional product reviewer and shopping editor, I get a lot of packages—so many, in fact, my UPS driver probably thinks I have a full-blown shopping addiction. That means I’m constantly breaking down boxes and hauling them down two very narrow flights of stairs to the recycling bin every other day (on the days I’m not letting them pile up like a game of Jenga).”

“This sturdy—and surprisingly chic—rolling tote has made that chore infinitely easier. It’s water-resistant, can carry up to 66 pounds, and comes in three different sizes (I got large, and I’m so glad I didn’t size it down).”

“I also use it for groceries, thrifting hauls at the Goodwill Outlet bins (IYKYK), and schlepping oversized items around town, which is often now that I’m carless. It would be a total game-changer for Instacart and Postmates drivers, or honestly, anyone with kids.”

Hulken’s Rolling Tote Bag “It’s built with unbreakable handles (trust me, I’ve tested that claim), steel swivel wheels that glide down my stairs without waking up the neighbors, and a built-in zippered cover to keep everything contained. Best of all, it folds completely flat when not in use—so I can stash it in my closet and forget about it until next time.” Buy At Amazon

Stackable Mat

“Again, as someone who is newly carless, portability has become a non-negotiable. I have to walk almost everywhere now to avoid lofty Uber bills, so anything I invest in has to be easy to carry. STAKT’s foldable fitness mat is a total game-changer—both for at-home workouts in small spaces and for toting to and from Pilates class.”

“But the genius of the design doesn’t stop there. The foldable, stackable structure also doubles as a yoga or Pilates block, adding versatility without taking up extra space. Now, even if this mat didn’t fold or moonlight as a workout prop, I’d still be obsessed thanks to its quality and versatility.”

STAKT Foldable Yoga Mat “I take a variety of fusion-style classes—from hot Pilates to HIIT—and I need a mat that can adjust to different fitness modalities (and temperatures). This one features a super grippy, non-slip surface that stays put through everything from 115-degree planks to sweaty burpees. In the past, I’d skip or modify certain moves out of fear of slipping or—worse—injuring the poor person next to me, but now I don't have to.” Buy At Amazon

Rest Right

“Pillows don’t usually get the same fanfare as a luxury mattress or silk sheets, but the right one can completely change how you sleep. I didn’t realize how much of a difference it makes until I traded my $20 pillow for Coop’s Adjustable Pillow.”

“This isn’t your average fluff-and-flatten pillow. Coop’s Adjustable Pillow is designed specifically for side sleepers (like me). The cut-out design is a game-changer—it cradles your head and neck without suffocating you or smashing your face, and closes the awkward gap between pillow and shoulder that usually leads to next-day stiffness. Instead, you get proper alignment and full support when you finally sink in for the night.”