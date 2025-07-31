Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Welcome to ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,’ a series that picks the brain of the Daily Beast’s Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth the splurge. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, is “obsessed with”) this month.
Comfy Shoes = Happy Feet
“As I’ve gotten older, comfort has climbed to the very top of my priority list—I’ll only wear heels or shapewear if they’re absolutely unavoidable. Even then, it’s often a dealbreaker. But it’s not just stilettos and strappy sandals that wreak havoc on my feet—flats can be even worse, grinding against my heels like sandpaper. Still, I can’t exactly live in sneakers and slides every day. Thankfully, I don’t have to anymore, thanks to these insanely comfortable Mary Janes."
Excuse-Proof Sunscreen
“After years of formulating—and one halted launch—Jones Road Beauty finally dropped a mineral sunscreen, and it’s no surprise it swiftly became my new favorite. Given Brown’s legendary career as a makeup artist, the clean mineral SPF 30 (15.9 percent zinc oxide) was designed to play beautifully with makeup—no pilling, no sliding, no chalky white cast."
“I wear it alone or under my foundation, and it always looks flawless. In fact, it almost doubles as a primer, leaving you with a silky canvas.”
Longevity Gummies
“I’m usually skeptical of buzzy longevity supplements, but Timeline’s Mitopure Urolithin A gummies have officially won me over. Urolithin A might not roll off the tongue, but the science behind it is impressive: it’s a postbiotic that supports mitochondrial health—essentially giving your cells’ ‘powerhouses’ a tune-up—which research linked to better energy, muscle strength, and even healthy aging. The gummies are pleasantly low-effort: soft, not sticky, with a subtle berry flavor and zero chalky aftertaste."
Whole-Body Lymphatic Drainage Microcurrent Device
“I’ve been hooked on microcurrent for my face for over five years—lifting, sculpting, and contouring with my trusty NuFace device. But until I got my hands on HigherDOSE’s new Body Sculptor, I’d never thought to bring the technology south of my jawline. Now I’m asking myself: what took me so long?”
“Microcurrent works by delivering low-level electrical currents to stimulate your muscles—like a tiny workout for your face—which is why it’s become the go-to for a more lifted, chiseled look. Turns out, the same principles apply to your body. This tool takes it a step further, doubling as an oversized gua sha for your limbs and torso—promoting lymphatic drainage with upward strokes, breaking up fascia, and even reducing the appearance of cellulite."
Intelligent Espresso & Coffee System
“While I love my trusty Breville espresso machine, sometimes I just want a good old-fashioned cup of drip coffee. Sure, I could make an Americano by adding hot water to a double shot of espresso, but let’s be real—it’s not the same. And when summer hits? I practically live on cold brew. So when I found a machine that does all three—and even whips up hot cocoa for good measure—I knew I’d met my match."
“Enter: the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series, a sleek, all-in-one coffee command center that combines an espresso machine, drip brewer, and cold brew system in one shiny package. At $499, it’s not exactly cheap—but between the Starbucks runs I’ve cut out and the sheer convenience of having a full coffee shop on my countertop, it’s already earning its keep."