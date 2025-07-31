Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,’ a series that picks the brain of the Daily Beast’s Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth the splurge. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, is “obsessed with”) this month.

Comfy Shoes = Happy Feet

“As I’ve gotten older, comfort has climbed to the very top of my priority list—I’ll only wear heels or shapewear if they’re absolutely unavoidable. Even then, it’s often a dealbreaker. But it’s not just stilettos and strappy sandals that wreak havoc on my feet—flats can be even worse, grinding against my heels like sandpaper. Still, I can’t exactly live in sneakers and slides every day. Thankfully, I don’t have to anymore, thanks to these insanely comfortable Mary Janes."

Vivaia Square Toe Mary Jane Shoes "I first discovered Vivaia’s comfort-focused footwear through a well-targeted Instagram ad. When I saw they had a chic cap-toe Mary Jane with hundreds of glowing reviews vouching for its unparalleled comfort, I didn’t hesitate to add it to my cart." "These shoes are thoughtfully designed with an adjustable strap, so you don’t have to worry about it cutting into your foot while walking, traveling, or dealing with swelling—a must for me. They also have plush cushioning, a roomy square-toe design, and are crafted from ultra-breathable, antimicrobial materials. The best part? They’re machine-washable, so they’re practically stench-proof—a total game-changer for someone like me with hyperhidrosis. Like any editor, I cringe at the tired ‘dress it up or down’ cliché—but honestly, these Mary Janes come pretty close." See At Vivaia Free Shipping

Excuse-Proof Sunscreen

“After years of formulating—and one halted launch—Jones Road Beauty finally dropped a mineral sunscreen, and it’s no surprise it swiftly became my new favorite. Given Brown’s legendary career as a makeup artist, the clean mineral SPF 30 (15.9 percent zinc oxide) was designed to play beautifully with makeup—no pilling, no sliding, no chalky white cast."

“I wear it alone or under my foundation, and it always looks flawless. In fact, it almost doubles as a primer, leaving you with a silky canvas.”

Jones Road Beauty Everyday SPF 30 "The lightweight SPF checks all the boxes for anyone whose skin hates traditional sunscreen like mine: it’s non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog pores), non-greasy, and non-irritating. Even better, the Everyday Mineral Sunscreen comes in five versatile shades—one untinted and four tinted—each developed with Brown’s decades of expertise in color theory. The tinted options were crafted to suit a wide range of skin tones and undertones, while semi-sheer, color-correcting pigments help neutralize the dreaded white cast so common with physical sunscreens." Buy At Jones Road Beauty

Longevity Gummies

“I’m usually skeptical of buzzy longevity supplements, but Timeline’s Mitopure Urolithin A gummies have officially won me over. Urolithin A might not roll off the tongue, but the science behind it is impressive: it’s a postbiotic that supports mitochondrial health—essentially giving your cells’ ‘powerhouses’ a tune-up—which research linked to better energy, muscle strength, and even healthy aging. The gummies are pleasantly low-effort: soft, not sticky, with a subtle berry flavor and zero chalky aftertaste."

Timeline Mitopure Urolithin A Supplement Gummies "After a few weeks of consistent use, I’ve noticed my energy feels steadier throughout the day—I've even been able to ditch my daily 3 p.m. coffee habit (well, on most days, anyway). Are they an investment? Sure. But for a supplement backed by clinical studies and one I actually look forward to taking? Consider me converted." See At Timeline Free Shipping

Whole-Body Lymphatic Drainage Microcurrent Device

“I’ve been hooked on microcurrent for my face for over five years—lifting, sculpting, and contouring with my trusty NuFace device. But until I got my hands on HigherDOSE’s new Body Sculptor, I’d never thought to bring the technology south of my jawline. Now I’m asking myself: what took me so long?”

“Microcurrent works by delivering low-level electrical currents to stimulate your muscles—like a tiny workout for your face—which is why it’s become the go-to for a more lifted, chiseled look. Turns out, the same principles apply to your body. This tool takes it a step further, doubling as an oversized gua sha for your limbs and torso—promoting lymphatic drainage with upward strokes, breaking up fascia, and even reducing the appearance of cellulite."

HigherDOSE Microcurrent Body Sculptor "After just two weeks of using it three to four times a week, I’ve noticed my skin looks visibly firmer and smoother. But the unexpected bonus? Recovery. I feel noticeably less sore after brutal leg days, and when I tweaked a muscle the other week, this thing didn’t leave my side. Purely anecdotal, but it felt like it sped up healing faster than rest alone." See At HigherDOSE Free Shipping

Intelligent Espresso & Coffee System

“While I love my trusty Breville espresso machine, sometimes I just want a good old-fashioned cup of drip coffee. Sure, I could make an Americano by adding hot water to a double shot of espresso, but let’s be real—it’s not the same. And when summer hits? I practically live on cold brew. So when I found a machine that does all three—and even whips up hot cocoa for good measure—I knew I’d met my match."

“Enter: the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series, a sleek, all-in-one coffee command center that combines an espresso machine, drip brewer, and cold brew system in one shiny package. At $499, it’s not exactly cheap—but between the Starbucks runs I’ve cut out and the sheer convenience of having a full coffee shop on my countertop, it’s already earning its keep."