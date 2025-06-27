Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,’ a shopping series that picks the brain of The Daily Beast’s Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s been using, wearing, or recommending to everyone all month long. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, “obsessed with”) this month.

A Lymphatic-Drainage-Boosting Bodysuit

“I’ve basically become a self-appointed test subject when it comes to lymphatic drainage modalities. Over the years, I’ve tried just about every modality out there—from DIY options like dry brushing, compression boots, and my trusty vibration plate to professional treatments like the Icoone machine and massage. So when Instagram served me an ad for Elastique’s lymphatic-stimulating compression leggings a couple of years ago, I clicked immediately. Leggings that promise to depuff and boost circulation just by wearing them around the house (OK, mostly while sitting)? Sold. The brand’s OG L’Original Legging was in my cart within minutes—and I’ve been wearing them on repeat ever since.”

Elastique Athletics Lymphatic Massage Le Cha Cha Bodysuit “Recently, Elastique launched a full-body version: the Le Cha Cha Bodysuit. Not only does it offer the same sculpting, lymph-moving benefits as the brand’s other functional apparel—it somehow manages to look chic too. The bodysuit is designed with the brand’s proprietary MicroPerle technology (tiny massage beads placed along key lymphatic pathways) and gradient compression in the 8–13 mmHg range—hard to find in ready-to-wear, especially in the U.S. Whenever I wear it—to a workout, on a walk, or even just while working from home—I feel noticeably less puffy, smoother, and more put together. Plus, I feel like it’s helped reduce the cellulite on the back of my thighs. It’s like a wearable lymphatic massage, disguised as a really good outfit. It’s the ultimate wearable wellness hack.” Buy At Elastique

Actually Good Vitamin Gummies

“I’m usually the last person taking supplement advice from influencers—especially when the product in question looks like candy. So when these green gummy bears started flooding my feed a few months ago (and on accounts I actually trust), my first reaction was a hard eye roll. Fast forward to June, and let’s just say curiosity got the best of me—I’m hooked.”

Grüns “Aside from filling in nutritional gaps, Grüns covers all the bases in each serving: gut health, brain health, digestion, energy, and immunity. The ingredients list reads like a wellness bingo card—chlorella, prebiotics, functional mushrooms, whole food greens, adaptogens—and somehow, it tastes like strawberry candy. After a month of popping these gummies daily, I’m honestly impressed because I actually think they’re doing something good. After a year of constant digestive issues, things are finally running smoothly—and nothing else has changed in my supplement lineup or diet. I’ve also noticed that my energy levels are steadier throughout the day.” Buy At Grüns

A Lightweight Concealer for Undereye Circles

“I very rarely wear concealer—and not because my skin is flawless. I just hate the feeling of excess product sitting on top of my skin—or worse, settling into fine lines and pores, as concealers are known to do. In other words, for me to like a concealer, the formula has to be pretty spectacular, and Rodial’s Banana Brightener is second to none. It functions as a concealer, color corrector, and ‘lowlighter’ and is infused with ingredients that instantly depuff and hydrate undereyes (or anywhere you need a boost) and improve skin tone with continuous use. As its name suggests, the formula has a yellow undertone to counteract blue and purple tones (aka dark circles) instead leaving you with a raccoon look. I also like to use this formula around my mouth and nose as well—it’s not too yellow or bright for use in other areas.”

Rodial Latte Lowlighter “Many ‘brightening’ and light-diffusing concealers offer very minimal coverage, but this creamy formula actually hides undereye shadows without creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines (a must for me). A little bit goes a long way, and you can set it for extended wear time (mine lasts 10+ hours with sheer dusting of translucent setting powder) or wear as- is in a pinch.” Buy At Amazon

A Rich Night Cream That Doesn’t Clog Pores

“I had heard the lore about True Botanical’s chebula-powered (a potent, photostable antioxidant) products for years before actually trying them myself, and honestly, I don’t know what took me so long. I recently hit the pan on my second jar of the brand’s Chebula Extreme Cream (this is a big deal, because as an editor, I am constantly trying new products), and I’ve done everything in my power to secure every last drop. As someone with combination skin, most night creams—or anything marketed as ‘extreme’ is usually a red flag, but this buttery moisturizer is neither too heavy nor too lightweight. My skin is also highly reactive and this calms any irritation beautifully while instantly fortifying my skin’s barrier (I swear I can feel it working its magic almost immediately).”

True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream “Aside from locking in moisture and combating irritation, the biocompatible formula is also clinically proven to target signs of aging, including fine lines and loss of elasticity. I use this every night and wake up with bouncy, nourished, and generally happy skin. If you're looking for a rich night cream that lets your skin breathe (honestly, I use it during the day sometimes too and it’s never too greasy!), won’t cause milia or congestion, and does more than just moisturize, don’t sleep on the Chebula Extreme Cream—especially since it’s 20 percent off right now.” Buy At Amazon

Flavorless Electrolyte Drops

“I started adding minerals and electrolytes to my water about a year ago, and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done for my health. Aside from boosting my energy and keeping me hydrated, I feel like it’s also somehow (anecdotally) improved my anxiety throughout the day. Unfortunately, I’m not a fan of flavored electrolyte supplements—especially chalky powder formulas, which I thought were my only option before discovering Buoy’s flavorless mineral drops. These flavorless (ish, they do have a slight salty taste) mineral drops provide essential pH-balancing ocean-harvested trace minerals delivering sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride without any added sugar or unpronounceable ingredients. These drops also contain a sensitive-stomach-approved B-vitamin complex to support sustained energy levels.”