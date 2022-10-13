FDA Confirms Nationwide Adderall Shortage After Weeks of Reported Backlogs
SUCH A PILL
What pharmacists and patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder have known for weeks has been confirmed by federal health officials: There’s a shortage of Adderall across the United States. The announcement, issued by the Food and Drug Administration this week, warned that major manufacturers will not be able to meet surging demand at the current rate of production. The medication’s biggest maker, Teva Pharmaceuticals, is struggling with “ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” according to the FDA. In August, the company said it was experiencing supply disruptions due to labor shortages. With demand for the drug, which contains the stimulant amphetamine, at an all-time high, other makers are unable to meet market demand, and are dealing with their own periodic supply-chain issues. A survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association found that 64 percent of U.S. pharmacists were having trouble ordering Adderall over the summer. The health agency urged patients to discuss alternative FDA-approved options with their doctors.