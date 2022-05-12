CHEAT SHEET
Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Nab Sly Stallone’s $58 Million Digs
Quashing breakup rumors, Adele and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Rich Paul have bought a Beverly Hills mansion together, according to her Instagram account. The singer, who is on tour for her 30 album, had recently denied rumors that she and singer and sports group founder Paul had split up. Now, it seems, they are moving in together, to Sylvester Stallone’s former $58 million, 18,587-square-foot mansion, complete with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in the tony enclave. The superstar posted a series of photos that seem to solidify her relationship with Paul above the caption: “Time flies.”