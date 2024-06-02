Adele Livid After Someone Screams ‘Pride Sucks’ at Her Show: ‘Are You F*cking Stupid?’

If you come at the queen, you best not miss.

Adele rang in the start of Pride Month on Saturday night by shutting down a member of the audience at her Las Vegas residency show who took the opportunity to yell out “Pride sucks” between songs. A video taken by a concertgoer of the 16-time Grammy winner’s fiery response shows her seated at the piano, pointing into the crowd.

“Did you come to my fucking show to say ‘Pride sucks’? Are you fucking stupid?” she can be heard asking. “Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?” As the audience cheers, the singer coolly flips her hair over her shoulder and turns her attention back to her regular crowdwork.

Adele has long been a professed ally to the LGBTQ+ community. In 2016, she dedicated a concert to the victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, telling her fans through tears, “The LGBTQIA community, they’re like my soulmates since I was really young.”

The 36-year-old also hasn’t shied away from confronting aggressive and misbehaving concertgoers. Last summer, she addressed the spiking trend of fans throwing objects at performers after a string of such incidents affected Bebe Rexha, P!nk, Harry Styles, Cardi B, and Drake.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing shit on stage. Have you seen that?” Adele said. “Fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”

The “Hello” singer has been performing “Weekends With Adele” at Caesar’s Palace since November 2022. The residency has been buffeted in recent months, with Adele canceling a number of shows over unspecified health issues, but has proved immensely popular with Vegas crowds. After an extension, it is expected to conclude in November this year.