Adele: I Quit Drinking This Year After Being ‘Borderline Alcoholic’
‘MISS IT SO MUCH’
Adele quit drinking alcohol earlier this year after having been a “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s, she told fans in the crowd at her Vegas residency over the weekend. “I stopped drinking… maybe like three and a half months ago. It’s boring. Oh my god, it’s boring,” the 35-year-old told her Saturday audience at the Colosseum, according to footage of the event. “I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much.” She added jokingly to a concertgoer, “So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.” The singer-songwriter previously opened up about her journey with sobriety to Oprah Winfrey, telling her in Nov. 2021 that she’d “stopped drinking” after her father’s death earlier that year. Though her father, Mark Evans, died from bowel cancer, he struggled with substance abuse issues for much of Adele’s life. “That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” Adele told Winfrey.