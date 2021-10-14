CHEAT SHEET
Adele Releases First New Song in Six Years, ‘Easy on Me’
BACK TO BALLADS
Adele released her first new track in six years, “Easy on Me,” Thursday at midnight in the United Kingdom. A video accompanied the single, one that appears similar to the visuals of “Hello,” with the crooner moving out of a house that resembles the one depicted in the earlier music video. “Easy on Me” comes the day after Adele announced a Nov. 19 release date for her next album, 30, named for the age when the singer, now 33, created it. She told British Vogue, “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption.” Her other albums bear similar titles—19, 21, and 25.