Adele’s Relationship With Rich Paul Is Doing Just Fine, Thank You Very Much
TURNING TABLES
Adele’s relationship with her boyfriend Rich Paul is doing just fine, thank you very much. The singer subtly threw some shade to rumors swirling that her romance with the NBA sports agent was on the rocks, including Page Six’s steady stream of reports that claim the two had been “fighting, and their relationship was volatile.” The reported stress of their relationship allegedly spilled out during the planning of her sold-out Las Vegas residency, which she called off at the last-minute in January. In a tearful video, she blamed delivery delays and half of her team contracting COVID-19. However, reports claimed that Adele was constantly on heated calls with Paul and had clashed with the production designer. But on Tuesday, Adele snarkily put an end to the speculation while announcing she was performing at the Brit Awards on Feb. 8, and appearing on The Graham Norton Show. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”