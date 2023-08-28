Adele Defends Fan From Security During Vegas Show: ‘Leave Him Alone!’
GO EASY ON HIM, BABY
Adele brought her own concert in Las Vegas to a screeching halt on Saturday night to ask why members of the security team were “bothering” a fan in the audience. The English singer was gearing up to sing “Water Under the Bridge” when she stopped the show cold, according to TMZ. Multiple videos circulated by concertgoers on social media in the wake of the incident show what happened next. “What is going on there with that young fan there who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she can be seen asking from the stage at Caesars Palace. “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” As the crowd cheers her, Adele turns to address the fan directly: “They won’t bother you anymore, my darling. You enjoy the show.” She then apologizes to the audience, saying, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”