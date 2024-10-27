Obsessed

Adele Tears Up Greeting Very Special Guest at Her Las Vegas Show

MY HEART WILL GO ON

Acknowledging her from the stage, Adele called Celine Dion “one of my favorite people ever” before going to say ‘hello’ properly.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Adele performs onstage during her Las Vegas residency Opening at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele sent her love to a musical legend in the crowd during her Vegas residency Saturday night.

The singer, 36, went out of her way during a performance of her song “When We Were Young” to find Céline Dion in the audience, where the two shared an emotional embrace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concertgoers reacted with a crescendo of cheers and applause as the two vocal powerhouses hugged, held each other’s hands and exchanged admiring words for one another. In one clip, Adele could be seen wiping tears off her face as she walked back into the crowd; in another, Dion, 56, wiped her eyes with a tissue.

Dion was accompanied at the show by her 14-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil.

The Céline Dion Documentary Is a Harrowing, Upsetting Watch

THE POWER OF LOVE
Kevin Fallon, Allegra Frank
Celine Dion

Adele is a self-professed superfan of the “My Heart Will Go On” singer—in 2021, she revealed to Vanity Fair that her “proudest possession” is a framed piece of chewing gum that was once gnawed on by Dion.

In 2018, Adele called attending one of Dion’s own Vegas residency shows, where the two met backstage, “an absolute highlight of my life.” (The admiration is mutual. “I love her so much!!” Dion wrote in the caption of an Instagram post documenting their meet-and-greet moment.)

Adele’s two-year Vegas residency is set to end next month, after which she has said she intends to take an “incredibly long” break from music.

Read it at
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

obsessed

‘Here’: This Embarrassing ‘Forrest Gump’ Reunion Is Not What Anyone Wanted

Nick Schager
obsessed

Patti LuPone Just Gave Marvel’s Best Acting Performance in ‘Agatha All Along’

Kevin Fallon
obsessed

‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’: The Tearjerker of the Year Is This Netflix Doc

Nick Schager
obsessed

Every Single ‘Friends’ Episode Ranked Worst to Best

Jack Francis
obsessed

Diddy’s ‘Fall Guy’ Speaks Out: ‘I Was Definitely Set Up’

Eboni Boykin-Patterson