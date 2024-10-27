Adele sent her love to a musical legend in the crowd during her Vegas residency Saturday night.

The singer, 36, went out of her way during a performance of her song “When We Were Young” to find Céline Dion in the audience, where the two shared an emotional embrace.

Concertgoers reacted with a crescendo of cheers and applause as the two vocal powerhouses hugged, held each other’s hands and exchanged admiring words for one another. In one clip, Adele could be seen wiping tears off her face as she walked back into the crowd; in another, Dion, 56, wiped her eyes with a tissue.

Dion was accompanied at the show by her 14-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil.

Adele is a self-professed superfan of the “My Heart Will Go On” singer—in 2021, she revealed to Vanity Fair that her “proudest possession” is a framed piece of chewing gum that was once gnawed on by Dion.

In 2018, Adele called attending one of Dion’s own Vegas residency shows, where the two met backstage, “an absolute highlight of my life.” (The admiration is mutual. “I love her so much!!” Dion wrote in the caption of an Instagram post documenting their meet-and-greet moment.)

Adele’s two-year Vegas residency is set to end next month, after which she has said she intends to take an “incredibly long” break from music.