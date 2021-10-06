CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Adele Teases First Music in Nearly Six Years, ‘Easy on Me’
HELLO, IT’S ME
Adele teased a new single for the first time in nearly six years Tuesday. The track, “Easy on Me,” announced in a moody black-and-white snippet on Instagram, is slated to drop Oct. 15. The singer put out her last album, 25, in November 2015, featuring the smash hit “Hello,” and multiple reports have pegged a release for her upcoming album by Christmas. She has remained in the public eye in the past several years, showing off a dramatic weight loss while thanking essential workers, hosting Saturday Night Live, and debuting a new relationship with well-known basketball agent Rich Paul.