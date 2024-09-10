Adele’s Big Career Shift Reportedly Involves ‘Intensive’ Acting Classes

Adele fans are wondering how long is “incredibly long” on the heels of the Grammy-winning pop sensation announcing her planned sabbatical last week.

“I need a rest,” she announced from a stage in Munich, where on Saturday she wrapped up her latest residency. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now.”

While that may mean a hiatus from music for the foreseeable future, fans may not have to wait indefinitely to enjoy more of the “Someone like You” icon—albeit, quite possibly, in a different medium.

A source close to the singer, who’s thought to be worth upward of $220 million, told the Daily Mail she’s long been eyeing a foray onto the Big Screen.

“Adele’s been taking intense acting lessons from a top Hollywood coach for over a year [...] When she commits to something she does it 100 per cent,” the source said, adding the pop star has apparently already “instructed” her assistants to “put the word out” that she’s looking to get involved with new movie projects.

Adele is apparently also seeking out guidance on her prospective career pivot from established industry figures. “One well-placed Hollywood source has advised if she hasn’t already, she’ll need to take dialect coaching as her natural Cockney accent will limit her roles considerably,” a source told the Mail.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer has expressed interest in branching out into film before, such as in a December 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She told the publication then there was a film she’s desperate to get involved with, but that the writer behind the script isn’t “mentally ready” to get started just yet.

“I bug [the writer] every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet,” she said. “But that’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really good at it.”

The kind of roles the “Rumour Has It” singer might be eyeing remains something of a mystery at this point, though she’s previously turned her nose up at the prospect of playing a singer, suggesting it would be “too obvious.”