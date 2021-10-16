Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Racks Up More Listens in a Day Than Any Other Song on Spotify

Read it at Variety
Adele’s first new song in nearly six years has set fire to the rain. The crooner released “Easy on Me,” the premier single from her upcoming album 30, Thursday night, and by the following evening, it had taken the top spot of most-streamed song in a day, according to Spotify. The English singer beat out K-Pop band BTS’ single, “Butter,” with both racking up more than 20 million streams, though Spotify has not provided exact figures. Her album is scheduled for a Nov. 19 release.