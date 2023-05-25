11-Year-Old Shot by Cops After Calling 911 Gets Some Good News
‘JUSTICE’
An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help but was instead shot in the chest by a responding police officer has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home, a family attorney said Thursday. Aderrien Murry was asked to call the cops around 4 a.m. Saturday by his mom, who told CNN that the father of another one of her kids had shown up at their home, “irate.” She said that when Indianola officers arrived, one had his gun drawn, and ordered those inside the house to come out. Murry was shot shortly after, suffering a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver, his mom said. “He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’” she recalled. The cop involved, identified as Greg Capers, has been suspended pending an investigation, Indianola’s mayor told WAPT. In a Twitter statement on Thursday, Carlos Moore, an attorney representing the family, said Murry was “blessed to be home and alive.” Speaking to ABC News, he added, “We’re demanding justice. We want immediate termination. We want prosecution and we want the family to get answers.”