Don't Miss Out on Up to 40% Off adidas Apparel With Its Perks-Heavy Membership Program
adiClub Members Only
adidas is celebrating members of its adiClub all-year round with exclusive products, events, savings, and a new perk level. During the week of 04/27-05/04, adiClub members get up to 40% off all orders. If that didn’t make the adiClub tempting enough, it’s free to join. Simply sign up with your email address and you’re on your way to all sorts of adiClub exclusives.
The adiClub works on a points system and it’s so easy to start racking them up. Earn ten points for every dollar you spend in store and online and for logging every 5k you run on the adidas app. Snag 50 points for creating a profile, finishing a profile, or reviewing a recent purchase. Feeling extra dedicated and looking to grab 100 points? Attend an adidas Runners event and the points are all yours.
From the second you join, rewards like free shipping, early shop access, and members exclusive releases start. As you keep earning points, more perks are unlocked like birthday gifts, three months free on the Runtastic app, and complimentary gear personalization. Click here to join adiClub for free today.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.