What to Shop From Adidas’ Amazon Fashion Week Sale
Athleisure is at the top of my work from home style. Adidas makes some of my favorite clothes out there. From slides, to shorts, to tights, all of their clothes are perfect for working out in, and even working in. Amazon is having a Fashion Week sale, and Adidas items are up to 30% off. To help you sort through the bounty, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Men’s Club 3-Stripe Shorts: These classic shorts are lightweight, breezy, and perfect for summer.
Men’s Seeley Sneaker: These aren’t running shoes, but you’ll likely be wearing them all summer. They are comfortable and stylish, boasting the classic 3-stripe logo.
Women’s Trefoil Tights: Adidas makes some great tights and these are no exception. These are made of polyester spandex and will hug your legs, almost like a second skin.
Women’s Cloudfoam Qt Racer Shoe: These shoes feel like walking (or running) on clouds. The mesh upper provides support and breathability as well.
