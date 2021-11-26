This adidas Black Friday Sale Has Up to 50% Savings on Your Favorite Footwear, Apparel, and More
Run, Don’t Walk
Whether your post-Thanksgiving plans are relaxing at home or breaking a sweat in the gym, today is the perfect day to grab all the gear you'll need for future workouts. To celebrate Black Friday, adidas is offering up to 50% off on athletic apparel, accessories, and more. From shopping for yourself to stocking up on items to give as gifts, this sale has you covered with over 4,000 items to choose from.
Let’s start with the sneakers. Athletes of all ages can take their training to the next level with adidas’ collection of high-tech athletic footwear. Runners will particularly enjoy these hybrid Supernova+ Shoes, but every sport from basketball and football to soccer and tennis has its own options.
Supernova+ Shoes
20% off original price of $120.
While you’re feeling athletic, check out the rest of adidas’ performance athletic apparel, which features moisture-wicking, sustainable fabrics that keep you cool no matter how intense your workouts or practices may get. This sports tee is a can’t-go-wrong choice, but there are plenty others to pick from!
AEROREADY Designed 2 Move Feelready Sport Tee
20% off original price of $25.
Looking for something more casual? Skip the gym and bundle up at home with a cozy hoodie or sweatshirt.
Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie
50% off original price of $60.
And there’s so much more! Grab a graphic tee, keep your everyday essentials organized in a durable backpack, lounge around in a pair of super comfy slides, or grab any of the other endless accessories that adidas has to offer. With a nearly endless selection to choose from and an almost-too-good-to-be-true discount, this is one Black Friday sale that you won’t want to miss. Better shop quickly though – this exclusive deal ends tomorrow!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.