Save 30% Sitewide at Adidas for Cyber Monday

CYBER MONDAY 2020

The savings continue with discounted athletic wear from Adidas.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Adidas

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to get into shape or if you just love to wear activewear (like us), you’re in luck. Adidas is taking 30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday. Just use the code BRINGJOY at checkout and you can save big on shoes, apparel, and more.

Ultraboost 20 Shoes

Down From $180

Buy at adidas$126

3-Stripe Tapered Pants

Down From $40

Buy at adidas$28

Stan Smith Shoes

Down From $80

Buy at adidas$56

Branded Bra Top

Down From $22

Buy at adidas$15

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.