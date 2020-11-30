Save 30% Sitewide at Adidas for Cyber Monday

- Save 30% off sitewide at Adidas with the code BRINGJOY
- Adidas is one of our favorite activewear brands and they’re Cyber Monday deal is a great one.
- Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.
Whether your New Year’s resolution is to get into shape or if you just love to wear activewear (like us), you’re in luck. Adidas is taking 30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday. Just use the code BRINGJOY at checkout and you can save big on shoes, apparel, and more.
Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Down From $180
3-Stripe Tapered Pants
Down From $40
Stan Smith Shoes
Down From $80
Branded Bra Top
Down From $22
Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.