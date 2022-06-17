Save Big on adidas Sneakers With An Extra 25% Off Already On-Sale Items
Sale-ception
Looking for a pair of sneakers that can keep up with all the summer activities you planned? From running shoes to everyday shoes, adidas high-performance sneakers keep you comfy and stylish all season long. Starting today, you can save an extra 25% off already-discounted items by using the code EXTRASALE at checkout.
A new take on an all-time classic, the vegan adidas Superstars eliminate the use of animal products and are made with high-performance recycled materials.
adidas Superstar Vegan Shoes
Price reflects additional 25% discount
These everyday shoes are available in bold colors, made with recycled plastic from the ocean, and feel oh-so-comfy on your feet.
adidas Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 Shoes
Price reflects additional 25% discount
These running shoes use adidas' highly-designed tech to deliver incredible energy return, unmatched comfort, and a supportive fit.
Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Price reflects additional 25% discount
An exclusive for adiClub members, the Ultraboost DNAs have the same performance features as the Ultraboost 22s, but are made to be worn everyday and everywhere. You can join adiClub for free here — all you need is an email.
Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes
Price reflects additional 25% discount
