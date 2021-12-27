Here’s One Last Holiday Treat From adidas: an Up-to-40%-Off End-of-Year Sale
Last Call
December is coming to a close, so now is the time to cash in on all those sweet end-of-year sales — especially adidas’. You have until midnight 12/31 to save up to 40% on essentials like sneakers, clothing, and more. Treat yourself one last time before the new year.
The iconic Stan Smiths are a staple of adidas streetwear. Since the 70s, these sneakers have been a wardrobe essential, making you look effortlessly cool whether you’re on a tennis court or running errands. Choose between 34 different colorways like the classic green and white or this beautiful rose-tone and gold combo shown below. They’re 20% off right now.
Stan Smith Shoes
20% off regular price
These everyday athletic pants are a great blend between sporty style and coziness. The cuffed hems give these pants a distinct look from regular sweats. Plus, the added side pockets provide convenient storage for your keys, phone, and wallet.
Fleece Tapered Cuff Logo Pants
28% off regular price
Throw on this fleece hoodie for all-day comfort. It's a full zip, meaning you won't have to awkwardly slide the hoodie over your head to get it off. The classic adidas three-stripe design gives this hoodie an athletic feel and makes mixing and matching it with your current wardrobe an absolute breeze.
Fleece 3-Stripe Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off regular price
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.