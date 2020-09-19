Adidas Has Fall Training Essentials, and They’re on Sale Now
CRISP LEAVES
It’s officially fall. Well, not really, but the weather seems to say otherwise. It’s crisper outside and that means that the same breezy summer clothing isn’t going to cut it for much longer. Adidas is taking 25% off running shoes and apparel, just in time for you to refresh your attire and get the most out of my absolute favorite season to run in. All you have to do is enter the code FALL at checkout to save big.To help you pick out the best activewear Adidas has on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Supernova Shoes: This shoe deserves the name. It has targeted breathability, extreme flexibility all while offering sturdy support. You’ll light up the street in these.
Supernova Shoes
Down From $100
Believe This 2.0 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights: These 7/8 tights are perfect for fall. They offer breathability and moisture reduction and are made to move with you, whether you’re doing yoga or an intense ab workout.
Believe This 2.0 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights
Down From $60
Alphatorsion Shoes: These shoes are great to train in. The multi-directional support helps you be more agile when turning or moving laterally, while offering unrivaled balance and sturdiness.
Alphatorsion Shoes
Down From $100
Aero Ready 3-Stripes Cold Weather Knit Pants: If you want to keep working out outside, these pants are perfect for crisper weather. If you don’t they make excellent sweatpants for staying in, too.
Aero Ready 3-Stripes Cold Weather Knit Pants
Down From $80
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.