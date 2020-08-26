These Adidas Favorites Are On Sale Just in Time for Fall
FEET FIRST
Adidas makes some of our favorite athletic wear for working out, and their clothing has been something I’ve been turning to more and more while working from home because of how comfortable and versatile it is. Today through Friday they are having a footwear sale where select shoes are $50 and under. Now’s a great time to grab a new pair of running shoes or a pair of slides to lounge around in. To help you get the most out of this one, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items that are on sale now.
Adilette Cloudfoam Slides: These slides make walking feel closer to floating. They have memory foam in the footbed and are easy to take on or off, making them the ideal house shoe.
Puremotion Shoes: These actually aren’t running shoes. They’re sneakers. But they look like running shoes and are just as comfortable. These are ideal for running errands and getting stuff done.
Retrorun Shoes: These retro inspired shoes were once running shoes but now make for excellent casual wear. They’ve been updated with a few new touches that make them a super sleek shoe to take out on the town, like the suede overlays.
Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes: These shoes are lightweight, able to slip on, and ideal for running. The midsole will cradle your foot with each step, and the shoes deliver on a sock like feel.
