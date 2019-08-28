CHEAT SHEET
NEXT LEVEL
adidas Has Spent Years Improving Its Boost Soles. Here’s What You Need to Know.
As one of the original players in athletic footwear, adidas knows what they’re doing when it comes to high-quality shoes for every type of activity, from weightlifting to basketball and golfing. And since adidas introduced its revolutionary Boost technology in 2013, it’s been learning, refining, and introducing improvements to its running shoes in particular. Essentially, Boost is a special type of foam that adidas injects into the soles of performance shoes to increase their responsiveness and your comfort. That bounciness makes it easier to perform, whether you’re running, hopping, passing the ball, or walking all over town. And not only do the latest Boost-equipped shoes build on what’s become adidas’s most responsive sole to-date, but the material’s properties are three times more resistant to extreme temperatures than standard sole materials. That means they both last much longer and help you perform much more consistently with time, through hot summers and cold winters alike. The top-rated Ultraboost 19s, for example, marry that Boost cushioning with a knit upper designed specifically to expand with and support your moves no matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re heading off on a run or breezily walking during your commute, this type of tech in your soles will mean a bouncier step—and much happier feet. Or check out the Pulseboost HD, which takes the sole technology to a whole new level. Here, the focus is stability. adidas also uses their own Adaptive Traxion tech in the Pulseboot, which helps make each step you take more secure and definite, gripping the ground beneath you and allowing you to pivot on a dime without slipping. Put it all together in the Pulseboost’s minimalist style and you’ve got a really reliable sneaker. Whether you’re looking for your next running shoes or want an everyday sneaker that’ll make you feel as good as they look, it’s worth checking out the Ultraboost 19, Pulseboost HD, or the many other styles powered by adidas’s Boost tech. You’ll get a literal bounce in your step. | Shop at adidas >
