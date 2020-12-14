Need a Gift for a Fitness-Loving Friend? These Adidas Sneakers Will Check All Their Boxes—and They’re 20% Off
HAPPY FEET
A good pair of sneakers can last for years to come, making them a solid holiday gift. adidas is a trusted name for a great reason: it always strikes the right balance of comfort, style, and price. Starting today, readers can save up to 50% sitewide on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Since their release, the NMD_R1s have been one of adidas’ most beloved sneakers. Recently, adidas gave this young classic an update with the new NMD_R1 V2s. This new version keeps the cushioned midsole and clean lines of the original R1s but adds a bold tricolor design and winning-inspired look with gold metallic accents. Whether you get the V2s for an avid runner, a sneakerhead, or someone in between, they will be proud to lace these kicks up.
NMD_R1 V2
Down from $140
Be sure to order by noon (PST) on 12/15 to ensure delivery by 12/25.
