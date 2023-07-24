Adidas Hit With $560M+ Worth of Orders for Yeezys After Sale Pause: Report
Adidas received orders worth over $563 million for its stock of Yeezy shoes when it resumed selling the products at the beginning of May, according to the Financial Times. The German sportswear company halted Yeezy sales in October in the wake of Kanye West’s antisemitic comments and terminated its lucrative partnership with the rapper. But in May, the company announced it would sell some of its existing Yeezy inventory because destroying it would lead to a nine-digit write-off, promising to donate a large amount of the proceeds to charities combating antisemitism and racism. Sources told the FT that the first online sale of Yeezys at the end of May and beginning of June smashed the company’s most optimistic forecasts, receiving more than $563 million worth of orders for 4 million pairs of shoes. The demand was so big that Adidas couldn’t fulfill all of the orders, the sources said.