Save 50% on Select Sneakers From adidas’ Signature Ultraboost Line
Looking for new sneakers? Well, you’re in luck. adidas is slashing prices by a jaw-dropping 50% on select running and lifestyle sneakers in its Ultraboost line. But you better act fast – this too-good-to-be-true deal ends Wednesday (11/16).
Made with recycled polyester and plastic (from remote islands, beaches, and coastal communities), these sneakers provide excellent support and unparalleled comfort for that morning coffee run or afternoon lunch pickup.
Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes
The Ultraboost DNAs are everything you can ask for in running shoes. Its toothy rubber sole ensures a strong grip on rugged or slippery terrain and a leather-like overlay maximizes durability.
Ultraboost DNA XXII
Everyone needs a reliable everyday shoe. The Ultraboost 1.0s are based on the original Ultraboost from 2015, come in seventeen colors, and work well whether you’re burning calories on a treadmill or putting that finishing touch on your casual sporty outfit.
Ultraboost 1.0 DNA
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.