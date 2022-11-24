Adidas Launches Investigation Into Kanye West After Reports of Sexual Misconduct
BAD BUSINESS
Adidas is launching an investigation into explosive allegations that Kanye West repeatedly harassed Yeezy employees with belittling comments and pornography. The German shoe company, which manufactured and sold West’s shoe brand from 2013 until last month, made the announcement on Thursday following a bombshell Rolling Stone report. The article, published Tuesday, featured an anonymous letter by former Yeezy employees who claim Adidas knew about West’s harassment but “turned their moral compass off” in light of the lucrative deal. During a job interview in Chicago, West allegedly took out his phone to show an “explicit” photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “He’s just obsessed with power, and he has all the power and money to make somebody cut their hair, to make somebody lose their weight,” a former staffer told the magazine. Adidas says: “It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”