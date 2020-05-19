Adidas Is Taking Up to 50% Off Slides, Sweatpants, and More for Memorial Day
Our loungewear and activewear collection is getting a serious workout right now, since the idea of putting on real clothes to work from home is...annoying. If you need to add some new pieces to replenish your collection and avoid doing so much laundry, Adidas is having an up to 50% off sale on both men’s and women’s items. Here are some of our favorites:
Men’s Adilette Comfort Slides: If you need a pair of sandals that’ll keep you comfortable all day while giving you that easy-on, easy-off feel, these are it. The contoured footbed is lined with cloudfoam for extra comfort.
Men’s Adilette Comfort Slides, $32:
Women’s 25/7 Primeknit Crop Tank Top: This is the kind of top I’d wear to work out in and then throw a sweatshirt over it and call it a day. It’s comfortable, made from Primeknit that helps support you without limiting movement.
Women’s 25/7 Primeknit Crop Tank Top
Women’s Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights: These classic, high-rise tights are perfect for a workout. They’re made to absorb moisture and even have pockets in the waistband for essentials. Plus, they’re stretchy enough that you could wear them all day if you'd like.
Women’s Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Tiro 19 Training Pants: You can never go wrong with a classic pair of training pants. They’re lightweight and stretchy and will take you through even the toughest of workouts.
Tiro 19 Training Pants
