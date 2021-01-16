Take an Extra 20% Off Adidas Favorites This Weekend

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been wearing mostly athletic clothing these days — which is why I’m so excited about this sale. Adidas, which makes some of the best athletic apparel out there, is taking an extra 20% off sale items this weekend. Just use the code EXTRA20 at checkout to save big. To help you sift through everything they have on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Adilette Premium Slides: These are the perfect house shoes. Perfectly slip-on-and-off-able, the footbed is comfy enough to wear them around all day long.

Adilette Premium Slides Down From $60 Buy at adidas $ 36

Tiro 19 Training Pants: Not quite sweats and not quite joggers, these training pants are a happy in between that will keep you comfy all day long, and can even be worn during workouts.

Tiro 19 Training Pants Down From $45 Buy at adidas $ 35

Women’s UltraBoost 20 Shoes: The Ultraboost 20’s are some of the best running shoes out there right now. Not only are they extremely stylish, they offer support and stability for experienced runners and novices alike.

Women’s UltraBoost 20 Shoes Down From $140 Buy at adidas $ 83

Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra: Adidas makes some great basics and this sports bra is one of them. There are no pads, no fuss, and it features an easy pullover design as well.

Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra Buy at adidas $ 22

