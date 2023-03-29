Adidas Quickly Backpedals on Black Lives Matter Design Complaint

CHEAT SHEET
Adidas says it is no longer opposing a trademark application from Black Lives Matter for a design featuring three parallel stripes. The German sportswear company on Monday asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject BLM Global Network Foundation’s yellow design on the grounds that it was “likely to cause confusion” with Adidas branding. But on Wednesday, Adidas said in a statement: “Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible.” A source close to the company told Reuters that the sudden change of course was caused over fears that the trademark objection could be seen as a criticism of BLM’s work.