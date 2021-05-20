Adidas Slides Are the Retro Footwear You Need This Summer

Nostalgia Week: Scouted is turning back the clocks and highlighting some of the best things to come out 20+ years ago and how they’re being reinvented (and reinvigorated) in 2021.

Ok, is it just me or am I starting to feel some nostalgia in the air? Maybe it’s because we’re all regressing a bit (in a good way!) and want to go back to just enjoying ourselves. Or maybe it’s TikTok’s fault (*shakes fist at the youths*). Either way, there’s definitely a yearning going on for simpler, more carefree times like the days of licking popsicles and getting beyond sunburnt. And whenever I think of the beach, and lazy summer days, my mind immediately goes towards Adidas slides.

Adissage Slides Buy at adidas $ 30

Maybe it’s their branding—I’m unsure—but Adidas definitely has a way with evoking nostalgic feelings, especially when it comes to their slides. Remember those sandals from the early aughts—we called them Soccer Slides in my house—that had a nubby, almost beaded footbed that massaged with every step? Just thinking about it takes me back to showers at a campground, or walking around a poolside. They go on with a velcro strap that you should need to adjust only once, boast nice traction so you don’t slip even in the slickest conditions, and conform to your feet the longer you wear them.

If standing on a stack of plastic nubs doesn’t sound great to you (I don’t blame you), Adidas makes the exact same slide, just with a comfortable, memory foam footbed. It’s not as great for going near the water, but you can definitely rock these all day long, and in style, too.

Adilette Comfort Slides Buy at adidas $ 35

