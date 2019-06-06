Upgrade Your Day in the Sand With One of Amazon’s Best-Selling Beach Tents

If you told me a few years ago that I would be excited about a beach tent, I’d have laughed in your face. But now, as I’m more interested in taking care of my skin (meaning no more getting burnt to a crisp), I’m slathering on SPF and hiding under a shelter when I feel my shoulders getting too warm.

When it comes to spending time in the sun, wrangling a beach umbrella just isn’t in the cards for me. That’s where a beach tent comes in. You can create your own oasis in the sand, filled with shaded coolers and as many sand-free towels as possible. And here are the best you can find that are an Amazon Prime shipment away.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent Deluxe XL, $100 on Amazon: This is basically a hotel room made into a pop-up tent. It’s lightweight and spacious, with pockets for your tablets and phones and hooks to hang coverups, sunglasses, and more.

Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella, $44 on Amazon: At 4.4 stars with over 3,100 reviews, the Sport-Brella is one of the best-reviewed shelters on Amazon. It has full-zip windows for airflow and it’s UPF 50+ to keep your skin safe.

Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader Extended Easy Up Beach Tent, $70 on Amazon: Want some extra privacy to change out of your wet bathing suit? The extended floor of this model can be zipped up to close the front.

TAGVO Pop Up Beach Tent, $48 on Amazon: This may not be waterproof, but it’s the perfect sun protection for a quick day at the beach. It’s even got sand pockets on the outside to keep it extra stable during a windy day.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.