Stock Up on Warm Weather Essentials Thanks to This adidas Sale
Summer in Style
Memorial Day weekend has crept up on everyone yet again and you’re unpacking some summer boxes for the first time since Labor Day. Not all those threads are going to make it back into your wardrobe rotation for this year. Thankfully adidas is kicking off the warm weather with a massive sale, so it’s the perfect opportunity to restock on essentials.
Use the code “SUMMER” for 25% off on thousands of items. Everything from backpacks and hats to sneakers and workout leggings are up for grabs. In any case, maybe this is your sign to grab some fresh socks to make up for those mismatched pairs.
Show off a little leg or brand new kicks with these Open Hem tights. You’ll be staying cool and on trend.
Adicolor Classics SST Open Hem Tights
Use code "SUMMER" for 25% off
In case you missed it, the 90s are back and what better way to celebrate than breaking out a bucket hat. Perfect for keeping the rays out of your face and adding a colorful splash of green to your ensemble.
Washed Bucket Hat
Use code "SUMMER" for 25% off
They are classics for a reason. The Adilette Shower Slides are comfortable and versatile; they make for great summer shoes. There’s an abundance of colors available so you’ll find a shade to go with every outfit.
Adilette Shower Slides
Use code "SUMMER" for 25% off
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.