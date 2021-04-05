French Tycoon and Wife Tied Up and Beaten by Robbers

CHEAT SHEET
French tycoon Bernard Tapie and his wife were tied up with electrical cords by robbers who broke into their estate and beat them, demanding to know where the “treasure” was hidden. Tapie, a scandal-scorched corporate raider who once owned Adidas and is facing a fraud trial, was hit on the head with some kind of baton, local media reported. His wife, Dominique, was taken to the hospital after she managed to slip out of the cords and call police—but her 78-year-old husband, who is battling cancer, refused to leave the house. “He is shattered, very tired,” his grandson Rodolphe told Agence France-Presse. The thieves fled the sprawling property in the suburbs of Paris with jewelry, watches, and the couple’s cellphones.