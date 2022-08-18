The Adidas X Hot Wheels Collab Blew Seven-Year-Old Me Away

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a kid, without question, my favorite toys were Hot Wheels. Rolling the miniature cars around the floor and looking at the incredible attention to detail each one had, it was hard not to spend all day playing with them. It is a love that I’ll always have despite getting older and growing out of collecting or playing with them. In perhaps a bit of a surprising move, it looks like any Hot Wheels lover will be able to get some of the most unique and fashionable apparel and sneakers inspired by the brand. The new gear comes from an exciting collaboration between Adidas and Hot Wheels. This is following in the recent string of fascinating collabs for Adidas.

The latest partnership has created a number of unique apparel and accessories such as the Adidas X Hot Wheels jacket, long sleeve, slides, shorts and t-shirt. However, the highlight of the latest collab is of course, the new sneakers. These sneakers have different colors for each of the three stripes and show off a bit of the character of classic Hot Wheels cars through the bold color choices. The red loop on the back of the shoe and the blue surrounding the ankle pay homage to the classic original Hot Wheels color scheme and the shoes have an overall sporty design that could be seen as inspired by the cars themselves. You can currently get the new items exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app, though the entire collection will be available on the Adidas website on August 25.

SW X HW Superturf Buy at adidas $ 160

Adidas Sean Wotherspoon X Hot Wheels Race Jacket Buy at adidas $ 170

