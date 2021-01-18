Man Discovered After Living Inside O’Hare Airport for 3 Months in Fear of Coronavirus
SELF ISOLATING
A man who was so afraid of the coronavirus that he decided not to fly ended up living inside Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months, according to prosecutors. The Chicago Tribune reports that Aditya Singh, 36, landed at O’Hare on a flight from Los Angeles in mid-October and has allegedly lived in the airport’s security zone ever since. The man is now reportedly charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport as well as misdemeanor theft. In court on Sunday, it seemed that Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz couldn’t believe her ears when presented with details of the case. She reportedly said: “You’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected?” Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Hagerty told the court that Singh was “scared to go home due to COVID.” He lives in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange and has no criminal background.