ADL CEO Says Musk’s Soros Tweet ‘Will Embolden Extremists’
‘DANGEROUS’
The Anti-Defamation League CEO on Tuesday criticized a comment made by Elon Musk likening George Soros to Magneto, the mutant villain from X-Men. Musk tweeted on Monday that Soros “reminds” him of the fictional evil character, later adding that the philanthropist “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization” and alleging that Soros “hates humanity.” “Soros often is held up by the far-right, using antisemitic tropes, as the source of the world’s problems,” ADL boss Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted Tuesday. “To see [Elon Musk], regardless of his intent, feed this segment—comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros ‘hates humanity’—is not just distressing, it’s dangerous: it will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result.” Greenblatt also shared a link to an ADL blog discussing the far-right conspiracies surrounding Soros which recall older antisemitic myths of Jews plotting to control the world.