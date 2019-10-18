CHEAT SHEET
Admiral William McRaven: America Is ‘Under Attack’ From Trump
The retired Navy SEAL who oversaw the Osama bin Laden mission, William McRaven, said the United States is under attack from President Trump in an op-ed for The New York Times published late Thursday. McRaven wrote that he recently attended a military ceremony at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, where a former four-star general grabbed his arm and said, “I don’t like the Democrats, but Trump is destroying the Republic!” McRaven said those words stuck with him in light of recent events. He said he believes the U.S. has been neglecting its duty to be the “the protectors of the less fortunate,” specifically citing Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria. He finished the piece by writing that “fate of our Republic depends upon” someone in the White House understanding the importance of American values. “And if this president doesn’t understand their importance, if this president doesn’t demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office — Republican, Democrat or independent — the sooner, the better,” McRaven wrote. “The fate of our Republic depends upon it.”