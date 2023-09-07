Iron Sheik’s Wrestling Partner General Adnan Dead at 84
R.I.P.
Iraqi professional wrestler Adnan bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie, better known as General Adnan and Billy White Wolf, died on Wednesday, the WWE confirmed. He was 84. Former colleague Sgt. Slaughter broke the news of Adnan’s death on Twitter, with the WWE later posting its own tribute. “WWE extends its condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie’s family, friends and fans,” the company said in a statement. Adnan was born in Baghdad in 1939 and made his wrestling debut 20 years later. In the 1990s, he performed as a pro-Iraqi character General Adnan in what was then the WWF in an alliance with Sgt. Slaughter. The pair were later joined in the alliance by the Iron Sheik, who similarly portrayed an Iraqi sympathizer during the Gulf War named Colonel Mustafa. The Iron Sheik—real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri—died in June at the age of 81.