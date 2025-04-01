Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!