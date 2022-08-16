A$AP Rocky Charged Over Alleged 2021 Shooting of Ex-A$AP Mob Member
F**KIN’ PROBLEMS
Rakim Mayers, the rapper who performs under the name A$AP Rocky, is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal Hollywood shooting last November, Los Angeles officials said Monday. Mayers, 33, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. He will be arraigned on Wednesday—a date that was set after the rapper was arrested in April after returning from a trip to Barbados. Last week, Rolling Stone reported that Mayers’ alleged victim had identified himself as ex-A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron. In a statement to the magazine, Ephron announced plans to file a civil suit against Mayers. He maintained that the rapper had lured him out to central Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them,” whereupon Mayers had pulled out a semi-automatic handgun “without provocation, warning, or any justification,” and fired at Ephron, who suffered minor injuries to his left hand.