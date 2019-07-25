CHEAT SHEET
‘#FREEROCKY’
Trump Says He Is ‘Very Disappointed’ in Swedish PM for Being ‘Unable to Act’ on A$AP Rocky
President Trump says he is “very disappointed” in Sweden’s prime minister for not intervening to help get American rapper A$AP Rocky off the hook, saying the country has “let our African American Community down in the United States.” In a tweet on Thursday, Trump wrote: “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act... I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky.” Trump previously tried to persuade Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to release the rapper, who is facing assault charges. Löfven has maintained that A$AP Rocky will not receive any special treatment and that the Swedish judicial system is independent. “In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries,” Löfven said. Prosecutors announced earlier Thursday the rapper would remain in custody pending the trial, which does not yet have a start date.