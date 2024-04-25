A zookeeper at a Chinese zoo found herself under siege this week by two giant pandas who knocked her down and smothered her in a rare show of aggression. Identified as twin pandas Yuke and Yu’ai in local media, the typically cute and cuddly animals can be seen in a video of the incident charging at a zookeeper at the Chongqing Zoo before apparently trying to gnaw at her legs and feet as they knock her over. As a crowd of onlookers screams in panic, the zookeeper struggles to get away while the massive pandas both pile on top of her, scratching and biting. A colleague ultimately came to the zookeeper’s rescue, distracting one of the pandas so that both zoo employees could make their getaway. The female zookeeper who briefly came under attack reportedly suffered only minor injuries, though it is not clear what prompted the pandas’ sudden change in behavior.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10