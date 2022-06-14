Deputy U.S. Marshal Accused of Spying on Former Flames and Their Spouses
A deputy U.S. Marshal assigned to a fugitive task force within the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is accused of taking Find My Friends to a creepy new level by illegally using law enforcement technology to access cell phone locations for people he’d been in relationships with. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Adrian Pena, 48, allegedly used internal software to obtain cell phone location information for multiple “personal associates, including individuals with whom [he] was or had been in a personal relationship and their spouses.” The Texas native allegedly gathered the location information between 2016 and 2017 according to an indictment, and did so by uploading phony documents to the Securus system. Pena is also accused of lying to law enforcement officials about his actions; he even wrote and convinced an individual to sign a sham affidavit stating that they’d given him access to their cell phone information, the indictment says. Pena is charged with 14 offenses.