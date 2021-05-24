CHEAT SHEET
150 Arrested When Teen’s TikTok Invite Sparks Mayhem in Huntington Beach
A California teenager’s invitation to a birthday bonfire that went viral on TikTok resulted in thousands of people descending on Huntington Beach over the weekend, causing chaos as riot police were called in. Almost 150 people were arrested after the event dubbed “Adrian’s Kickback” spiraled out of control. “It was nutso out of there,” Laura Klees, who was eating dinner when hordes of people converged on the pier, told the Orange County Register. The newspaper said some of the attendees stopped traffic, set off fireworks, and caused property damage. The video that started the mayhem has been deleted, but TikTok says the hashtag for the bonfire was seen 182 million times.